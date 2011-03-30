Watt issen nen Diesel Motor? #svpchamps

Wenn Ihr raten müsstet, welche Art Maschine auf dem Tisch rumliegt, würdet Ihr vielleicht auch sagen: Ein Benziner.
Weit gefehlt: Die Kollegen vom Shell Entwicklungszentrum in Thornton haben uns voll dran gekriegt, in dem Sie zur Verwirrung 4 Zündkerzen mit auf den Tisch gelegt haben. Wenn man genau hinkuckt, kann man zumindest an der Commonrail-Leiste erkennen, dass es ein Diesel-Motor ist, den Shell Ingenieur Aaron Jones da mit seinen Jungs zerpflückt hat.
Beeboy Bargas den ich ja letztens schon mit seinem Offrad-Trainingslager vorgestellt habe, ist jedenfalls wie wir alle drauf reingefallen, war aber der einzige der sich traute, seinen Tip auf Benziner auszusprechen (ich wollte ja Vierzylinder sagen) :-) Letztendlich war es ein Diesel Motor aus einem Peugeot 308. Glücklicherweise hat Top Gear Redakteur Vernon B. Sarne genau hingehört und behalten, dass auf dem Tisch mal eben über 250 Einzelteile lagen. Die Summe der Teile ließe sich auf über 400 steigern, wenn man wirklich jeden Kolben und den Motorblock bis ins Kleinste zerlegen würde.
Im Prinzip weiß ich ja, wie so ein Viertakt-Motor funktioniert, finde es aber immer wieder beeindruckend, DASS es funktioniert :) Es wird ernsthaft Zeit, dass ich mal das Schrauben lerne.
Darüber hatte ich mich noch mit Sven Wiesner unterhalten. Das Gefühl der Ruhe und des die Konzentration beim Schrauben, wenn die Werkstatt-Tür hinter einem zu fällt muss großartig sein. Vor allem, wenn einem zu Hause nach Stunden langer Grübelei endlich die Lösung für das aktuelle Problem einfällt.
So oder so hätten wir beide die Maschine da aber nicht wieder zusammen gebaut gekriegt :-) Vielmehr ging es darum, dass Aaron uns erklärt hat, wie ein Motor funktioniert und wie Shell V-Power positiv auf so einen Motor einwirkt: Zum Beispiel durch das ablösen von Ablagerungen und verhindern von Neubildungen. Darüber aber später noch mehr.
Hier noch ein kurzer Video-Clip, den Vernon von dem Tisch aufgenommen hat:
